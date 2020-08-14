Forgotten Chelsea FC midfielder speaks out about his future

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has hinted that he would be interested in a return to AC Milan this summer as the speculation about the Chelsea FC midfielder’s future continues.

Bakayoko has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since moving to the west London club in a £40m deal from AS Monaco back in 2017.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan, firstly at Italian side AC Milan, and then at his former club AS Monaco last term.

Bakayoko, 25, is widely expected to be sold by Chelsea FC this summer after having failed to impress at Stamford Bridge since his big-money transfer three years ago.

Now, the player himself has hinted that he would be open to a permanent move to AC Milan after having spent a season on loan with the Serie A side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Bakayoko said: “Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart and I have good memories

“At the moment I’m a Chelsea player, then we’ll see in football.”

Bakayoko scored one goal and made two assists in 20 Ligue 1 games for AS Monaco last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window, with Frank Lampard bringing in both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

