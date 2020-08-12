Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to “slash” their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko down to £20m this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the French midfielder has been told that he has no future at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to find a buyer for him this summer.

Bakayoko spent the last two seasons out on loan to both AC Milan and AS Monaco and the west London side are aiming to offload him in a permanent transfer this summer, according to the same article.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored one goal and made two assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for AS Monaco last season and made a further three appearances in the cup competitions for the French side.

According to the story, however, AS Monaco were not sufficiently impressed by Bakayoko to trigger the option to sign him on a permanent deal for £37.5m this summer.

The article reports that Bakayoko still has two years left to run on his current contract, which is worth £100,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko would be willing to take a pay-cut to help secure a departure from the west London club this summer, and AC Milan are said to be interested in signing the midfielder ahead of next season, according to the report.

The story says that AC Milan are preparing a £13.5m bid for Bakayoko – a figure which remains some way short of Chelsea FC’s asking price. However, the Italian club are said to be hoping that Chelsea FC will settle for a compromise figure of around £15m to get the deal done this summer.

