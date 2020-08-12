Timo Werner backed to become Chelsea FC great

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has everything it takes to become a “great” striker for Chelsea FC in the coming seasons, according to his former RB Leipzig team-mate Yussuf Poulsen.

The Blues moved quickly to conclude a deal to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge this summer as they agreed a big-money deal with RB Leipzig to complete the transfer.

Werner became Chelsea FC’s second attacking signing of the summer after the west London side wrapped up a deal to bring Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge from Ajax earlier in the year.

Werner, 24, arrives at Chelsea FC with a big reputation, with the attacking midfielder having scored 28 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The forward also netted six times in the cup competitions for RB Leipzig last season before completing his move to Chelsea FC this summer.

Now, his former team-mate Poulsen has declared his belief that Werner has everything need to be a big hit in the Premier League – although he warned that it may take some time for the German to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Poulsen said: “I think Timo will be a great striker in the Premier League over the next few years.

“Of course, he has to get to know his team-mates and the league first; you can’t show all your qualities right away. But that will come in time.”

Chelsea FC will play in the Champions League next season after having secured a fourth-placed finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip