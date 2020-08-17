Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to make Ben Chilwell their third signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that the Blues are keen on a deal to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to further add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to the same story, Chilwell has long been Lampard’s first-choice option for a new left-back this summer, and it is claimed that the Blues are now “inching closer” towards an agreement with Leicester City to sign the 23-year-old.

Leicester had been holding out for a transfer fee of £80m, but Chelsea FC are hoping to bring that price down in a structured deal, the article claims.

Chilwell himself is reported to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and knows that Champions League football is on offer at Chelsea FC next season thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Should Chilwell seal a move to Chelsea FC in the coming days, he would become the club’s third summer signing after the west London side moved quickly to wrap up deals to sign both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the new campaign.

Chilwell scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for Leicester City last season.

