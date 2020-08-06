Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign 18-year-old defender Xavier Mbuyamba on a free transfer after the teenager left FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the west London side are keen on a move to bring the youngster to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

The teenager left Camp Nou this summer after having joined FC Barcelona from MVV Maastricht last summer following a lack of playing time with the La Liga side.

According to the same report, Mbuyamba trained with Chelsea FC last year but they could not follow up their interest in the defender because he was under contract at FC Barcelona.

However, the Dutchman has now left the Spanish side and is available on a free transfer this summer – and Chelsea FC are “hopeful” that they will be able to sign him on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

Mbuyamba made just three appearances in the Uefa Youth League last season, which was not enough to assure him that he had a future at FC Barcelona.

Chelsea FC are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Lampard’s second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side – who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and will play in the Champions League next season – have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having completed deals for both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the new campaign.

