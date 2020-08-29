Chelsea FC plan two more signings after Sarr and Chilwell – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are planning to make another two signings after having confirmed the arrivals of Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva in recent days, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are on the hunt for some further additions to their squad as they look to continue their summer overhaul ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at the club.

Chelsea FC confirmed the arrival of left-back Chilwell from Leicester City on Wednesday, and that deal was followed up by the capture of defender Sarr on a free transfer on Thursday.

The Blues completed a deal to sign defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer on Friday to further bolster their squad.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are now “close” to finally agreeing a deal to bring Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen after weeks of speculation linking him with a switch.

And the article also claims that Lampard is keen to bring in a “top-level” goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the new season. The story says that Lampard is a keen admirer of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea FC will be looking to mount a Premier League title challenge next season following their swift business in the transfer market.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term to book their place in the Champions League for next season.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

