Chelsea FC receive potential boost in race to sign Kai Havertz

Chelsea FC have received a potential boost in their bid to sign Kai Havertz this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen confirming that the player could be sold this summer if certain conditions are met.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move to bring Havertz to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old attacker is widely regarded to be one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

According to The Sun, Leverkusen rate Havertz at around £90m, and the German club are unwilling to lower their asking price this summer.

Now, the German club have appeared to indicate that they would be willing to let Havertz go this summer if their asking price is met.

Speaking in an interview with German magazine Kicker, as quoted by The Sun, Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said: “No decision has been made yet [about Havertz]

“I’d like to repeat myself by emphasising that we’re talking about a wonderful footballer.

“There is nothing new in this regard.

“We have a clear and mutual agreement with him and his representatives that he can only leave if certain requirements are met. Otherwise he will stay.”

Chelsea FC have already bolstered their attacking options this summer with the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The Blues will play in the Champions League next season after sealing a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

