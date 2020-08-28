‘Dream come true’: Ben Chilwell sends message to Chelsea FC fans

New Chelsea FC signing Ben Chilwell says he's really excited to meet the Blues squad after completing a transfer from Leicester

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 28 August 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ben Chilwell says joining Chelsea FC is a “dream come true” after the England defender completed his transfer from Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old is the third new signing at the west London side this summer after Chelsea FC were linked with the England international on a regular basis over the past few months.

Chelsea FC are reported to have paid £45m to sign the Leicester left-back as Frank Lampard looks to overhaul his defence ahead of his second full season in charge.

Chilwell has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with London side to ensure the England defender remains at the Stamford Bridge outfit until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The new Chelsea FC signing scored three goals and made three assists in his final season at the King Power Stadium before he missed the final five games of the campaign due to a heel injury.

Chilwell took to Twitter to break his silence after his move to Chelsea FC was announced on Wednesday evening.

Chilwell wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely buzzing to sign for @ChelseaFC. Really exciting time for the club, with such a good squad! Can’t wait to meet all of the lads and everyone around the building. Special thank you to the manager for the faith he has shown in me. A dream come true. Come on you blues 💙”

Chilwell broke into the Leicester team during the 2015-16 season under Claudio Ranieri.

The 23-year-old went on to establish himself as a regular in the Leicester first team over the past four seasons.

Chilwell has scored four times in 123 games in all competitions in his Leicester career.

The Blues will start the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September.

Chilwell could make his debut against the Seagulls provided he makes a recovery from his heel injury.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

