Ben Chilwell and Danny Drinkwater (Photo: Danny Drinkwater / Instagram)

Chelsea FC will have to make Ben Chilwell the most expensive defender in the world if the Blues want to sign the left-back from Leicester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues can sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window but Leicester won’t sell Chilwell to Chelsea FC for less than £80m.

The same article states that the Foxes believe that Chilwell is worth more than Harry Maguire after the England centre-half completed a £80m switch to Manchester United last summer to set a new transfer record for a defender.

According to the same story, Leicester want even more than the world-record fee that Manchester United paid for Maguire despite Chilwell having earned just 11 caps for the England national team.

The report goes on to add that Chilwell is keen to move to Chelsea FC this summer despite having come through the ranks at the King Power Stadium in 2016.

The Daily Mirror article reveals that the England left-back is eager to move to Chelsea FC this summer after Leicester City missed out on a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Chilwell scored three times and made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

The Leicester left-back has scored four times in 123 games since breaking into the Foxes team following their title success under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16.

Chilwell made his England debut under Gareth Southgate in 2018 when he came off the bench in their 1-0 victory over Switzerland before the left-back went on to make a further 10 appearances for the Three Lions.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season thanks to a 2-0 win against Wolves on the final day of the campaign.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip