Chelsea FC are set to hold crunch talks with Conor Gallagher about a new deal at the west London side, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the 20-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs following his impressive loan spell at Welsh side Swansea City.

The same article states that Gallagher is attracting interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa this summer.

According to the same story, Gallagher’s performances for Swansea, coupled with his displays for Charlton Athletic during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, have earned the Chelsea FC starlet lots of interest.

The report claims that the FA Cup runners-up are reluctant to sell Gallagher given his impressive displays in the Championship but the west London side could consider another loan deal for the midfielder.

Gallagher scored six goals and made two assists in 26 games in the Championship last season, before the Chelsea FC starlet created six goals during his spell at Swansea in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

The England Under-21 international joined Chelsea FC at the age of eight but Gallagher hasn’t made an appearance for the Blues in his senior career.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard was widely applauded for giving youth a chance to shine in the Blues team during the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomoro, Reece James and Billy Gilmour established themselves as key members of the first-team squad to help the west London side finish in the top four.

Chelsea FC have signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the summer transfer window to bolster Lampard’s squad ahead of his second season in charge.

