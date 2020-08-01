Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are interested in a deal for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Premier League duo are keeping an eye on Alaba’s contract situation at the Bundesliga champions as he enters the final year of his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that the Austria international is holding out for a lucrative new contract to reflect his status as one of the best full-backs within European football.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester City are likely to face competition from FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter Milan for Alaba’s signature should the Bayern defender decide to seek a new challenge.

The report claims that the 28-year-old could run down his contract to become a free agent next summer and have his pick of a host of top clubs around Europe.

The Telegraph add that Bayern Munich are eager to retain Alaba’s services considering that the German side could lose Spain international Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The article suggests that Manchester City could provide the perfect choice for Alaba given his suitability to their style of football as well as having worked under Pep Guardiola at Bayern.

Chelsea FC are looking to sign a top left-back to tackle a problem position for Frank Lampard this season and Alaba could fit the bill given his experience, according to the story.

Alaba has scored 31 times in 381 games in all competitions for Bayern over the past 10 seasons at the German giants.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League during his decorated career at Bayern.

The 5ft 11ins full-back has spent his career at Bayern apart from a brief loan spell at Hoffenheim.

