Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign Declan Rice from West Ham to continue his summer spending spree, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Chelsea FC manager is looking to further improve his squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The same article states that Lampard wants to add the versatile England international to his squad given his ability to play at centre-half and central midfield.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking to make a move to sign Rice following his impressive performances for West Ham over the past couple of seasons.

The Sun report that West Ham have set an £80m asking price for Rice but Chelsea FC would be reluctant to meet the east London side’s valuation for the England star.

The same article states that the Blues will be hoping to reduce West Ham’s price tag to £60m for Rice, who previously played for the Chelsea FC youth team.

Rice spent eight seasons at the Chelsea FC academy before the London-born midfielder completed a switch to West Ham in 2016.

The England midfielder has scored three times in 110 games in all competitions over the past five seasons in the West Ham team.

Rice has scored one goal and has made three assists in 38 games in the Premier League last season to help the Hammers secure their top-flight status.

Chelsea FC have already spent over £125m on Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.

