Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Steve Nicol has urged Chelsea FC to complete a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the west London side having completed deals for both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are still being linked with a number of other signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential new recruits after they finished fourth in the Premier League last term.

Rice, 21, has been touted as a possible target for the west London side as they look to add to their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Now, former Liverpool FC defender Nicol has explained why he thinks that the Blues would be wise to look into a deal to bring Rice to Stamford Bridge from West Ham United this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Nicol said: “I think [a move for Declan Rice] makes sense.

“I think when you already have N’Golo Kante, if you bring Declan Rice in then you can play all the forwards that seem to be either at Chelsea right now or are going to Chelsea, and by that I mean the likes of Timo Werner who’s there and it seems like Kai Havertz is going to be there as well.

“You can play those two – Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante – as two defensive midfielders and let another four ahead of them get after it in the attack.

“So listen, it makes sense because Declan Rice is a great player, he’s maturing and getting better season after season.

“I don’t think he’s quite hit his peak yet but this would make complete sense to me for Chelsea and I think for Declan Rice as well.”

Chelsea FC missed out on their first major trophy under Lampard at the start of the month when they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

