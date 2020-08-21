Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in Juventus defender Federico Bernardeschi as a potential recruit to bolster their centre-half options in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by website Caught Offside, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to secure a new centre-half to improve their defence ahead of Frank Lampard’s second full season in charge.

The same article states that the Blues are interested in the Juventus defender as the Serie A champions decide whether to keep Bernardeschi beyond the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Bernardeschi has underwhelmed since his move to Juventus from Fiorentina despite arriving in Turin with a big reputation back in 2017.

The report goes on to add that the 26-year-old is looking to secure regular first-team football after the Italy international fell out of favour under Maurizio Sarri last term.

Calciomercato reckon Chelsea FC could face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race to sign the Juventus centre-half in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC conceded 54 times in 38 games in the Premier League last season to finish with the worst defensive record in the top ten.

Lampard alternated between Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori at centre-half throughout the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this month after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s two goals cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

Lampard’s side were comfortably beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 to exit Europe’s premier competition prematurely.

Chelsea FC have already signed RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window so far.

