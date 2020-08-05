Frank Lampard could sell up to 10 Chelsea FC players this summer – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard could axe up to 10 Chelsea FC players this summer to raise transfer funds for the Blues manager’s top transfer targets, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that the Blues boss is set to be ruthless in his overhaul of the Chelsea FC squad in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Lampard wants to bolster his defence and get rid of some of the deadwood given their issues at the back in his first season in charge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have already put Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso up for sale as Lampard looks to raise funds for some new incomings.

The report goes on to add that the Blues boss is even prepared to sell World Cup winner N’Golo Kante despite the France international’s stellar reputation in the Premier League.

The story reveals that Chelsea FC are looking to offload the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spain international’s poor performances throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The Times add that Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley have also been made available in the summer transfer window, while Michy Batshuayi is free to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Willian is set to exit the west London side after having failed to agree to a new contract with Chelsea FC in spite of his promising showing in the Premier League this term, according to the report.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term after Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Wolves on the final day of the season.

