Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have started talks to sign with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report in England.

Football Insider, as quoted by Teamtalk, is reporting that Chelsea FC are set to look at the Italy international as a potential option to improve their squad.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are looking at the AC Milan goalkeeper given Donnarumma has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at San Siro.

According to the same story, AC Milan are set to open talks with the 21-year-old about a new deal despite being left it what is being described as “vulnerable” position.

The report goes on to reveal that Chelsea FC believe a move to sign the highly-rated Italy international is a “long shot” but Frank Lampard is eager to sign a new goalkeeper.

Football Insider add that AC Milan are likely to secure a transfer fee in the region of £50m for the club’s youth product given his reputation as one of the next big goalkeeper talents.

The article reveals that the west London side are looking to structure a deal in such a way that is favourable to the FA Cup runners up.

Donnarumma has already made 203 appearances for AC Milan over the past five seasons after the Italian goalkeeper made his debut at the age of 16 years and 242 days in 2016.

The AC Milan shot stopper has already made 16 appearances of the Italy national team.

Chelsea FC have signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, PSG defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell this summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip