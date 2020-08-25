Chelsea FC ‘close’ to sealing deal to sign Kai Havertz – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Website football.london is reporting that the west London side are inching closer to completing a deal to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard moves to further bolster his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The same story says that Chelsea FC have been pursuing a deal to sign Havertz for several weeks, and that a deal for the German is now close.

Havertz has long been linked with a transfer to Chelsea FC this summer and he has earned a reputation as one of the top young attacking midfielders in Europe.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season and also netted four goals and made two assists in the Europa League.

According to the story, Chelsea FC and Bayer Leverkusen are close to reaching an agreement over a fee and a deal for Havertz to join the Blues could be struck imminently.

It is claimed in the same article that Leverkusen are looking for a fee around the £80m mark – and Chelsea FC are expected to meet that amount with add-ons.

Chelsea FC have already moved quickly to bolster their attacking options this summer, with the Blues having concluded deals to bring in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side will begin their Premier League campaign a trip to Brighton on 14 September, before they take on Liverpool FC, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in their next fixtures.

The Blues will play in the Champions League next season after Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

