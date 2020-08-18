Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will continue to push for a deal to sign John Stones from Manchester City this summer – even if they complete the signing of Lewis Dunk from Brighton, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are remain keen on a deal to bring England international Stones to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add to his defensive options.

The same article says that Chelsea FC continue to lead Tottenham in the race to sign Dunk from Brighton this summer, but the Blues could look to bring in Stones as well, as Lampard looks to restructure his back-line ahead of his second season in charge.

It is claimed in the same story that Chelsea FC may be able to secure a “cut-price” deal for Stones, 26, this summer after he fell out of favour at Manchester City – but the Citizens may also explore the possibility of loaning him out as well.

According to the same article, Stones is “well regarded” at Chelsea FC, and the west London side have tried to sign him on a number of different occasions.

Stones has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and he only made 12 Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s men last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip