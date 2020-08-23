Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester City defender John Stones could be a “success story” at Chelsea FC, according to Paul Merson.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Manchester City after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Stones is behind Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia and Fernandinho to raise question marks about his future at the Premier League runners-up.

The former Everton defender was limited to 12 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

Stones has won two Premier League titles under Guardiola but the England international has struggled to find a high level of consistency.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half after finishing with the worst defensive record in the Premier League’s top 10.

The Blues have concentrated their efforts on improving their attacking options in the summer transfer window so far despite their defensive frailties.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Chelsea FC boss Lampard should consider a swoop to sign Stones from Manchester City ahead of new Premier League campaign.

“Chelsea should go and get John Stones because there is a success story there waiting to happen,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“When you hear they have put defenders like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen up for sale, you can see they need a centre back.

“I’ve said all along Stones would do well there. And they should go and get him now. He has no future at City.

“Guardiola was playing a midfielder, Fernandinho, ahead of him last season, and a defender in Eric Garcia who wants to leave the club!

“I’d be amazed if he was still there by the end of this window. But lots of clubs should be looking at him.

“Stones is homegrown. He’s an England international. He has plenty of experience. But he’s still young. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“You play him in a three and he ca play it out for you and get them going. He would be one of the best defenders around in a three.

“He’s just like David Luiz, who was phenomenal for Chelsea when Antonio Conte played him in the middle of a three.”

Stones moved to Manchester City in a £50m deal from Everton in the 2016 summer transfer window to become the second-most expensive defender in history at that time.

The England centre-half has netted five times in 133 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Eastlands outfit.

Stones has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and two Community Shields.

Manchester City finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and 15 points adrift of Chelsea FC.

Lampard’s side will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September before Manchester City make a delayed start with a trip to Wolves on 19 September.

