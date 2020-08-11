Chelsea FC make £20m move to sign 26-year-old – report

Chelsea FC are keen on a £20m move to sign John Stones from Man City, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 August 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have made a £20m move to sign John Stones from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the 26-year-old defender is one of Frank Lampard’s top transfer targets this summer as the Blues boss looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

The same story claims that England international Stones is set to leave The Etihad this summer after having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

According to the report, Stones is set to be offloaded by the Premier League runners-up after they completed a deal to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

The story claims that Lampard is convinced that he will be able to revive Stones’ career at Stamford Bridge and that Chelsea FC are ready to make a £20m move to try and seal his signature.

However, the article also claims that Chelsea FC could be set to face competition from their London rivals West Ham United for Stones’ signature.

Stones was limited to just 16 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City this season as the Citizens finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool FC in the top flight table.

Chelsea FC have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after they finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues are still seeking their first major trophy under Lampard after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal.

