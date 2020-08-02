Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are interested in Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Uruguay international as a potential option to bolster their respective defences this summer.

The same article states that Manchester City are looking to sign a centre-half this summer to secure a long-term partner for defender Aymeric Laporte.

According to the same story, Gimenez has a €120m contract release clause that Atletico aren’t prepared to negotiate below.

The report adds that the Premier League runners-up are considering Gimenez and Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as two potential centre-half signings.

ESPN go on claim that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is a fan of the Uruguayan defender, particularly his strength and experience.

The same article states that Lampard believes that Gimenez would add experience in the centre of the west London side’s defence.

Chelsea FC have been watching the 25-year-old for “some time” and have regularly dispatched scouts to watch the Atletico defender, according to the report.

Gimenez made 21 appearances in La Liga and featured in four games in the Champions League in the current campaign to play a key part for Diego Simeone this term.

The Uruguay international has only played for Atletico Madrid in Europe following his move to the Spanish capital from Danubio in 2013.

Gimenez has won the Europa League, the Uefa Super Cup as well as finishing as a Champions League runner up on two occasions.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League season in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

