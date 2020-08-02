Chelsea FC are close to reaching an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign the 21-year-old as Frank Lampard continues his rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that the Blues are “increasingly confident” of signing the Germany international ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The media outlet claim that the negotiations between Chelsea FC and Bayer Leverkusen are at an advanced stage as the Blues look to land their third summer signing.

According to the same story, the west London side are looking to offer a substantial fee up front as well as some further payments.

TEAMtalk add that Chelsea FC need to finalise how the payments would be structured in order to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature.

The sports website believe that the Blues will offer Havertz a five-year deal to ensure his future at Chelsea FC until 2021.

Havertz has netted 12 goals and has created six assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga this season to earn interest from a number of top clubs.

The German attacking midfielder has been a regular in the Bayer Leverkusen team over the past four seasons, netting 45 times in 148 games in all competitions.

Havertz has earned comparisons to former Chelsea FC midfielder Michael Ballack after having followed in his footsteps by making a name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

