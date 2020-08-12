Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have agreed a five-year contract with Kai Havertz and will now need to negotiate a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports in the French media.

French outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues have settled on personal terms with the talented 21-year-old attacker as they bid to make him their third summer signing.

The same story says that talks between Chelsea FC and Bayer Leverkusen are ongoing and that the Blues are optimistic that they will be able to get a deal across the line.

As things stand, Bayer Leverkusen are refusing to budge on their £90m valuation of Havertz, according to the article.

According to the article, Chelsea FC’s immediate priority in the summer transfer window is to complete a deal for Havertz and further bolster an attack which has already had Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech added to it ahead of next season.

Havertz has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC over the last few weeks as Frank Lampard aims to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international was in fine form for Leverkusen last season, scoring 18 goals and making eight assists in all competitions for the German club.

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League for next season thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League under Lampard this term.

However, they missed out on a trophy after losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup final and being dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

