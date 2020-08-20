Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are hoping to finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in the next 10 days, according to a report in Germany.

Bild, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are looking to secure the signing of the Germany international in the next 10 days to avoid missing out on the attacker’s signature.

The same article states that Chelsea FC want to sign Havertz before Bayer Leverkusen return to pre-season training on August 28.

According to the same story, the Blues have earmarked the 21-year-old as their next top summer target ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge of the west London outfit.

The report goes on to add Chelsea FC have already agreed personal terms with Havertz, with speculation suggesting that the Premier League side will hand him a five-year deal.

Bild claim that Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia is holding crunch talks with Leverkusen to see if the two clubs can find a compromise on Havertz’s asking price.

The German media outlet write that Bayer Leverkusen are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £90m but Chelsea FC don’t want to pay more than £70m.

Chelsea FC are thought to be eager to wrap up a deal as quickly as possible to avoid any potential complication in a deal to bring Havertz to Stamford Bridge, according to the report.

Havertz scored 12 times and made six assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season as Bayer Leverkusen missed out on a place in the Champions League in 2020-21.

The 21-year-old has scored once in seven appearances for the German national team after the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker made his debut for the former world champions in 2018.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season, while the Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip