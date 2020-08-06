Duncan Castles: Chelsea FC have made enquiry about signing 28-year-old

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC have made an enquiry about the possibility of signing defender Lewis Dunk from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The west London side are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Frank Lampard prepares his team for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC secured their place in the Champions League for next season after Lampard led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

The Blues have already been active in the summer market after having concluded deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer.

According to reporter Castles, Chelsea FC remain interested in potential deals to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United and Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

However, he has now revealed that Dunk, 28, may be a more realistic target for the west London side due to the high asking prices of both Rice and Chilwell.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “The defence is clearly an issue, and you can understand why he wants to improve.

“But there is a problem in that the players Lampard wants – Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell – are going to be expensive and difficult to get.

“West Ham staying in the Premier League has obviously made that more problematic, even though Declan Rice has informed West Ham United that he would like to leave for Chelsea.

“My information from a senior source at West Ham is that they’ll only sell if a crazy offer comes in for Rice.

“Ben Chilwell will not be cheap, other teams in the Premier League want him, and Leicester City are financially very strong. He’s an important player for them. You won’t get that player cheap on salary or on transfer fee. And, you’ve got to convince the Russians at Chelsea to invest that kind of money in those conditions.

“So, who else can you look for? The information I have is that an enquiry has gone in to Brighton for Lewis Dunk. He’s 28-years-old, would like to play in the European Championships for England, and if a club of Chelsea’s stature were to make an offer for him, Brighton would listen.

“They’re a club who respect their ambitions with their players, and would allow a player who has given them a great service to move to another club like Chelsea, they’d see that opportunity for him to play for England and compete for the Premier League title – if the money is right.

“I don’t think Dunk would be cheap, for obvious reasons, but he wouldn’t be as expensive as Chilwell or Rice. The question now is can you convince Granovskaia to spend a substantial fee on a 28-year-old defender, regardless of his qualities, when her entire transfer recruitment policy has been focused on younger individuals who have a long-term future at Chelsea, and whose value can increase?”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Saturday when they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

The Blues lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February before top-flight football in Europe was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

