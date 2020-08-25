Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona – report

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi (Photo: Lionel Messi / Instagram)

Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a sensational swoop to sign the Argentina international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Messi is weighing up whether to pursue a new project after FC Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

According to the same story, new FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has held talks with Messi about his future at Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The report goes on to add that the 33-year-old hasn’t been convinced by the Dutch head coach to leave question marks about his future at the Camp Nou outift.

Sport reveal that Chelsea FC could struggle to match Messi’s current wages if the west London side were to step up their interest in the Argentinian forward.

The article adds that the Blues would have to break their transfer policy if Chelsea FC sign the 33-year-old on a free transfer.

Frank Lampard has already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster the Chelsea FC team.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first season in charge of Chelsea FC after he took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this month to miss out on a first piece of silverware under Lampard.

The west London side will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September.

