Liverpool FC are planning a £20m move to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer but the Reds are now set to face competition from Chelsea FC for the defender’s signature, according to reports.

The Daily Star is reporting that Liverpool FC are a keen on a deal to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield this summer following his successful loan spell at Leeds United from Brighton last season.

However, the same story says that Chelsea FC are ready to try and hijack Liverpool FC’s bid to land the defender and that the Blues are prepared to axe Antonio Rudiger in the process.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are preparing to offload Rudiger as well as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

The article claims that Rudiger’s imminent departure from Stamford Bridge will clear the way for Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC in the race to sign White this summer.

According to the article, Liverpool FC are preparing to make a £20m opening bid for the defender, with Chelsea FC said to be prepared to better any offer that is put on the table.

White played a key role for Leeds United last season as he helped them to gain promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances in the Championship and scoring one goal and making two assists.

Liverpool FC are yet to make any new official signings this summer, while Chelsea FC have already been quick to snap up Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

