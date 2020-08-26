Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC look set to win the race to sign former Nice defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are favourites to win the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have offered Sarr a four-year deal after the centre-half turned down a new contract from Nice at the end of the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, the former Nice defender has arrived in London to undergo a medical ahead of his potential transfer to the FA Cup runners-up in the coming days.

The report goes on to add that Sarr could be joined by Paris Saint-Germain veteran Thiago Silva as Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard looks to improve his defence ahead of his second full season in charge.

Telefoot add that Chelsea FC will only hand Silva a one-year contract in the hope that the Brazil centre-half can add much-needed experience and leadership to Lampard’s defence.

Sarr scored one goal in 19 games in the French top flight last season to help Nice finish in fifth spot in the Ligue 1 table under former Arsenal boss Patrick Vieira.

The France Under-21 international came through the ranks at Nice to go on to score three times in 118 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window.

