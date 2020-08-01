Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have made a bid to sign FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC have taken steps to start the process of signing the FC Barcelona shot-stopper in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the FA Cup finalists have already submitted an “undisclosed offer” for the experienced 28-year-old shot-stopper this summer.

According to the same story, the Germany international is also wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as the Allianz Arena outfit look to replace Manuel Neuer.

The Spanish media outlet add that FC Barcelona star is attracting interest from a number of other European giants ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea FC are ready to sell Kepa following a disappointing second season at the west London side under Frank Lampard, according to the report.

The story adds that Kepa may have already played his last game for Chelsea FC despite being having been signed as part of a world-record deal for a goalkeeper in 2018.

Chelsea FC snapped up Kepa in a £72m deal from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window just days after Liverpool FC signed Alisson Becker in a £67m transfer from AS Roma.

The Blues have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer as Lampard looks to remould his squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first season in charge thanks to a 2-0 win against Wolves on the final day of the season.

