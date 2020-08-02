Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by Sportsmole, is reporting that the Blues have placed the 26-year-old on their transfer shortlist as a potential option to improve their options at the heart of their defence.

The same article states that the Blues will have to cough up a significant transfer fee for the Borussia Monchengladbach defender despite Ginter having less than 12 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard has pinpointed Ginter as a potential addition to improve the Blues team ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The story goes on to reveal that the west London outfit will face competition from Serie A side Inter Milan and La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in the current transfer window.

Ginter scored one goal in 34 games in the German top flight this season to play a key role in Monchengladbach’s campaign.

The Monchengladbach centre-half has netted eight times in 102 games since his move to the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The 26-year-old started his career at Freiburg before the Germany international completed a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Ginter established himself as a regular for Dortmund but the German defender still opted to leave the Westfalenstadion to move to Monchengladbach.

Chelsea FC have already agreed deals to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the current transfer window.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table to mark a successful first season under Lampard.

Chelsea FC will take on Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash later this month after the Blues lost 3-0 to the German side back in February.

