Chelsea FC are lining up a bid to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the Lille shot-stopper to replace the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

The same article states that Kepa is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea FC as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have added Maignan to their summer wishlist after the 25-year-old’s impressive performances for Lille in the 2019-20 season.

The report adds that Lille are braced for the France Under-21 international’s potential exit given that the Ligue 1 side are lining up a bid for Saint-Etienne shot-stopper Stephane Ruffer.

Le10 Sport claim that Chelsea FC are satisfied that Maignan has sufficient experience to thrive in the Premier League after having made 132 appearances for Chelsea FC.

Maignan has established himself as Lille’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper over the past five seasons to build a glowing reputation in the French top flight.

The Lille shot-stopper made 28 appearances to help the French side finish in fourth place in Ligue 1 last season.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the Blues signed the Spain international in a £73m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

However, the Spain international has struggled to find consistency at Stamford Bridge following a string of high-profile mistakes in the Chelsea FC goal.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final before losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea FC will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to Brighton on Monday 14 August.

