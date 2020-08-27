Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have earmarked Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a potential candidate to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Lille shot-stopper ahead of a swoop to sign the France Under-21 international.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have placed Maignan on their summer wish-list following his impressive season at the Ligue 1 club.

According to the same story, Lille are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €30m (£27m) for the 25-year-old goalkeeper ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Sky Sports go on to report that Maignan is just one of a number of potential candidates to replace Kepa at Stamford Bridge given the Blues have been linked with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Burnley’s Nick Pope and Watford veteran Ben Foster.

Maignan moved to Lille from Paris Saint-Germain in a £1m deal in the 2015 summer transfer window after the French goalkeeper failed to make the breakthrough at the Parc des Princes.

The France Under-21 international has made 133 appearances over the past five seasons for Lille to establish himself as one of the best goalkeeper in the French top flight.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window as Lampard looks to overhaul his squad.

The Blues will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

