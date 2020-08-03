Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are stepping up their efforts to sign Nick Pope from Burnley this summer but the goalkeeper could cost as much as £50m, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that the west London side are keen to bring the 28-year-old shot-stopper to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

The same story says that Frank Lampard sees Pope as the west London side’s top choice when it comes to signing a new goalkeeper this summer as he prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, the article says that Pope “will not come cheap” this summer and Burnley could hold out for a fee of as much as £50m.

It’s claimed in the same story that Pope himself would be open to a move to one of England’s elite clubs this summer after he kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

According to the article, Pope is determined to launch a bid to oust Jordan Pickford as England’s number one goalkeeper ahead of the European championships next summer.

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window after having wrapped up deals for both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Blues booked a spot in the Champions League for next season after they finished in fourth place in the Premier League table.

