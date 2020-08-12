Chelsea FC interested in signing Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax - report

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax this summer, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 12 August 2020, 05:45 UK
Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are looking into a deal to bring the 27-year-old left-back to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Argentina international Tagliafico scored five goals and made five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC view Tagliafico as an alternative to their primary left-back target this summer – Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

It is claimed in the same story that Chelsea FC have so far been unsuccessful in their bid to sign Chilwell this summer, although Leicester City are understood to have “softened” their original demands for a £80m transfer fee.

The article concludes by claiming that the Blues are also keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, who spent last season on loan to Sevilla, as another potential left-back option.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer market after having completed deals to sign Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to bolster their attacking options.

The Blues have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential new signings, with the west London club having finished in fourth place in the Premier League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

