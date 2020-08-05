Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are interested in the 23-year-old after the Spanish defender was voted “the best left-back in La Liga” in the 2019-20 season.

The same article states that Reguilon is already wanted by Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks to raid his former employers for the impressive left-back this summer.

According to the same story, Everton made an offer of £18m for the defender after Reguilon helped Sevilla to secure a return to the Champions League during his season-long loan at the club.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are set to rival Everton in the race to sign Reguilon as the Blues look at alternatives targets in spite of their pursuit of Leicester defender Ben Chilwell.

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea FC are prepared to offer more than Everton’s initial bid of £18m for Reguilon in the race to sign the Real Madrid full-back.

Reguilon has scored two goals and has made four assists in 31 games in the Spanish top flight during his season-long loan at Sevilla.

Chelsea FC relied on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri throughout the Premier League campaign but the two full-backs have struggled like the rest of Frank Lampard’s defence.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolves on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

Lampard has already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The Blues will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday 8 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip