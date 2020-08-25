Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are on the cusp of signing Thiago Silva from Pairs Saint-Germain, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are set to hand Silva a one-year deal to win the race to sign the Brazilian centre-half from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

The same article states that Silva is a free agent after PSG suffered a 1-0 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday night.

According to the same story, Silva is set to become the third summer signing at the west London side as the 35-year-old is tasked with adding experience and leadership to Frank Lampard’s back four.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC believe Silva can still add value to the west London side despite the former AC Milan defender being in the twilight of his career.

Sky Sports go on to add that the Blues could sell one of their four centre-halves this summer to raise transfer funds.

Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cup and six French League Cups during his eight-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old scored 17 times in 315 games in all competitions for PSG since his move to the French capital from AC Milan in 2012.

The former Brazil international won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup during his three-year stint at the San Siro outfit.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season, while Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea FC will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a clash against Brighton on Monday 14 September.

