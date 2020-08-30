John Terry reacts to Chelsea FC signing Thiago Silva

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

John Terry has hailed Chelsea FC’s signing of Thiago Silva.

The Blues signed the veteran defender in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday after weeks of speculation surrounding their interest in the Brazilian.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the west London side to help Frank Lampard reinforce his defence ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Thiago arrives at Chelsea FC fresh from the disappointment of PSG’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at Lisbon last weekend.

Chelsea FC conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League’s top 10 last season after the FA Cup runners up let in 54 goals in their 38 games.

Terry, who is one of London club’s greatest-ever defenders, reacted to Chelsea FC’s Instagram post announcing the signing of Thiago on Friday afternoon.

The Chelsea FC legend wrote the following comment underneath the announcement post: “What a signing this is.”

Thiago will bring a wealth of experience to the Chelsea FC backline following his decorated spells at AC Milan and PSG.

The Brazilian centre-half has won the Serie A title, the Italian Super Cup, seven Ligue 1 crowns, five French Cups and six French League Cups.

Chelsea FC will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion when Thiago could make his debut at the Amex Stadium.

The Blues have also signed Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

