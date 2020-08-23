Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could make a surprise bid to sign veteran Brazil defender Thiago Silva in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC have been holding talks with the 35-year-old centre-half about a move to the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Thiago have been in discussions over the past week about a potential free transfer to the west London outfit.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are one of a number of top European clubs interested in Silva’s services ahead of the 2020-21 season given his wealth of experience.

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea FC’s biggest rivals in the race to sign the former AC Milan defender are Fiorentina as the Italian side look to lure Thiago back to Serie A.

The report claims that Lampard is looking to bring some “street-smart experience” to his Blues backline after Chelsea FC finished with the worst defensive record in the top 10 last season.

Thiago has spent the past eight seasons at PSG, winning seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups and seven French League Cups.

The Brazilian defender is also a Serie A title winner following his three-year stint at AC Milan before his move to PSG in 2012.

Chelsea FC conceded 54 times in 38 games in the Premier League last season to raise questions about Lampard’s back four.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term to secure their return to the Champions League.

The west London side lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley to miss out on their first piece of silverware under Lampard.

Chelsea FC will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton on Monday 14 September.

