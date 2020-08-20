Dimitar Berbatov names the signing Man United must make this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United must sign a new central defender in the summer transfer window if they want to challenge for the title next season.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table last term and are now believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares his squad for the new campaign.

Manchester United suffered a disappointing exit from the Europa League on Sunday night when they were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the semi-finals to end their hopes of winning a trophy this season.

Finishing third in the Premier League table booked Manchester United’s spot in the Champions League for next season as they look to challenge on all fronts in the coming campaign.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes that they need to strengthen at the other end of the pitch as well.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “The defeat [by Sevilla] showed that United need to strengthen their squad this summer.

“They need a centre-back for sure. Midfield and up front seems to be OK. Paul Pogba looks likely to stay and I would like to see Scott McTominay get back in the team.

“But United need more depth, Ole made his first substitution very late [on Sunday] when things weren’t going well. It does show he trusts his first 11 a lot, but maybe it shows he doesn’t trust his bench so much.

“There will be lots of games next season, and they need to have the squad to be ready.

“I find McTominay’s situation really strange. He is fit and ready, he got his contract extension, but he doesn’t play.

“Is it because [Nemanja] Matic and Fred play really well? I am not sure, but I like him a lot, so hopefully he can pick up the pace next season and get back into the team.”

Manchester United are yet to make any new signings this summer as they gear up for Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip