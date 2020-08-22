Sky Sports reporter provides update on FC Barcelona’s interest in Liverpool FC star

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

FC Barcelona have not yet made an approach to Liverpool FC about the possibility of signing Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Spanish club look set to be linked with a host of potential new signings this summer as Ronald Koeman looks to overhaul the squad at Camp Nou following his appointment as the La Liga giants’ new head coach.

Koeman has been tasked with reversing FC Barcelona’s fortunes after a disappointing campaign ended with a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.

There have been some suggestions that FC Barcelona may be interested in a deal to sign Netherlands international Wijnaldum from Liverpool FC this summer as Koeman looks to add to his squad at Camp Nou.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has delivered the latest update on those reports by revealing that FC Barcelona have not yet made an official approach for the Holland star.

Posting on his Twitter account, Solhekol said: “Barcelona have not made approach for Gini Wijnaldum yet but he’s highly-rated by new manager Ronald Koeman.

“Wijnaldum’s Liverpool contract runs out next summer. No talks at the moment about new deal. He loves Liverpool.

“Big decision IF Barcelona offered him a long-term deal.”

Wijnaldum, 29, scored four goals in 37 league games for Liverpool FC last season as the Reds won their first-ever Premier League title.

The midfielder also netted twice in eight Champions League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men last term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will begin their Premier League title defence with a home clash against Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season as Klopp looks to try and steer the Merseyside outfit to back to back top-flight titles.

The Reds will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on 29 August.

