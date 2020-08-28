Jurgen Klopp reacts to Chelsea FC’s summer transfer business

Jurgen Klopp comments on Chelsea FC's summer transfer activity as Liverpool FC continue to be linked with Thiago Alcantara

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 28 August 2020, 04:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Chelsea FC seem to have a “positive” outlook on the future following their activity in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have moved quickly to add to their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge as the former England midfielder looks to try and transform his team into title challengers.

Chelsea FC confirmed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on Wednesday and Ismaila Sarr on Thursday after having already wrapped up deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side continue to be linked with a number of other potential additions this summer as they continue their overhaul of their squad under Lampard.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have so far only signed left-back Kostas Tsmikas from Olympiakos this summer as Klopp prepares his side for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer ahead of the new campaign.

However, Klopp insisted that the Reds are having to be careful in the summer transfer market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about a potential move for Thiago, Klopp said: “There are a lot of interesting players out there but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now.

“Due to Covid-19 you have to think five times about what you can and what you can’t do.

“We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in.

“Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future… if you look at Chelsea for example [laughs].

“But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer related will happen we have to see.”

Liverpool FC will get the new Premier League season under way when they take on newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on 12 September.

The Reds will take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday afternoon in their first competitive game of the new campaign.

