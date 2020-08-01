Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Danny Higginbotham has admitted that he “cannot wait” to see Leeds United back in the Premier League next season.

Leeds secured their promotion back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years this season after having won the Championship in impressive fashion under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites sealed promotion back to the Premier League after they ended up 10 points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion in the Championship table in an impressive season under Argentine coach Bielsa.

Bielsa has earned lots of praise for the impact he has had at Elland Road after having been brought in the summer of 2018.

Former Derby County and Stoke City defender Higginbotham, who started his career at local club Manchester United, admits that he is really looking forward to seeing Leeds United back in the English top flight.

The ex-defender has also praised Bielsa for the major improvements he has made at Leeds since his appointment two summers ago.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Higginbotham said: “Everyone knows I am a Manchester United fan — but I cannot wait to see Leeds in the Premier League.

“They are a welcome addition, as will be the brilliant Marcelo Bielsa.

“The big thing Bielsa has done is give the club direction and stability.

“Since being relegated in 2004 they have had 15 permanent managers, five owners and hundreds of players. It has been ridiculous.

“He created this bond and togetherness — and not just with the players, but the whole staff. He may look animated and moody on the sidelines but there is a caring side people don’t see.

“When he first arrived, he organised a raffle for staff working at the club.

“He bought a mobile phone, TV and a VW Polo and gave them the chance to win them. He understands the value of unity.”

Attentions at Elland Road will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players that Leeds may look to bring in to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

However, Higginbotham believes that Bielsa’s talent lies in bringing the best out of the players he already has at his disposal.

He continued: “Bielsa is also one of the best at improving players and rarely dips into the transfer market.

“Since arriving he really only spent on Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas.

“He has been dedicated to improving the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich.

He also transformed Kalvin Phillips into one of the best defensive midfielders in England.”

The Whites won 28, drew nine and lost nine of their 46 games on their way to winning the Championship this season.

