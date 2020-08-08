Sky Sports reporter: Leeds United want to sign 18-year-old right-back

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are one of a number of clubs keen on signing Fulham right-back Cody Drameh this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Whites are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as they look to ready their squad for their return to the Premier League next season.

According to reporter Solhekol, Leeds are prepared to make an offer of around £400,000 to try and sign the 18-year-old right-back from Fulham, who are also preparing for a return to the Premier League next term.

Solhekol reports that Drameh has one year left of his current contract at Craven Cottage and that Fulham are keen to keep hold of the teenage full-back because they see him as a big part of their future.

Leeds are thought to be facing competition from a number of other clubs for the teenager’s signature, although Solhekol doesn’t shed light on who those teams are.

Posting on Twitter, Solhekol wrote: “Leeds United one of the clubs who want to sign Cody Drameh from Fulham. Ready to make £400,000 offer. Fulham don’t want to sell and see the 18-year-old right back as a big part of their future. He’s already in the England set up. One year left on his contract.”

In a separate tweet, Solhekol then seemed to hint that a deal was edging closer by adding: “Drameh wants to sign for Leeds.”

Leeds United booked their return to the English top flight by winning the Championship ahead of West Bromwich Albion last season under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites have finally sealed a return to the Premier League after a 16-year wait for promotion back to the English top flight.

