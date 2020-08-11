Leeds United tracking Slavia Prague forward Nicolae Stanciu - report

Leeds United are considering a move to sign £7m-rated Slavia Prague forward Nicolae Stanciu, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 August 2020, 06:45 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are keeping tabs on £7m-rated Slavia Prague forward Nicolae Stanciu as Marcelo Bielsa targets four or five new signings this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the 27-year-old Romania international is on Leeds’ transfer wish-list this summer as they set about bolstering their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The same story says that the Whites are on the lookout for as many as five new signings this summer as they bid to keep themselves in the Premier League beyond next season.

The article claims that Stanciu is available for a transfer fee of around £7m this summer, with the 27-year-old having been limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to the same article, Leeds United are also among the clubs to have made enquiries about the possibility of signing Chelsea FC midfielder Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan to Swansea City.

The 20-year-old is said to be set to discuss his future with Chelsea FC this week and the Blues are leaning towards sending him out on loan for another season rather than selling him at this point.

The story concludes by claiming that Bielsa is keen to sign Ben White from Brighton on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell at Elland Road, but the Whites have already had two bids rejected.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Rob Holding is also reportedly being considered as another potential target for the newly-promoted Whites.

Holding, 24, made 18 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring one goal for the Gunners.

