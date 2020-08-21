Brighton defender Ben White (Photo: @ben_white6 / Instagram)

Leeds United have submitted a third bid to sign Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Leeds have made an increased offer of £25m to sign the Brighton centre-half in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds have already failed with bids of £18.5m and £22m for the Brighton defender this summer so far as the Seagulls resist interest in the English starlet.

According to the same story, Marcelo Bielsa has identified White as his number one transfer target in the summer transfer window after the 22-year-old impressed during his season-long loan at Leeds last term.

Sky Sports go on to claim that White has already rejected three contract offers from Brighton to raise questions about his long-term future at the Amex Stadium.

The report adds that White’s current deal is set to run until 2022 so the Brighton defender will have to wait a significant spell of time to run down his contract.

White played a key role in Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League after he helped the Elland Road outfit to keep 22 clean sheets in 46 appearances.

The Brighton defender has only made two appearances for the Seagulls since making the step up from the club’s Reserve and Academy team to the first-team squad in 2016.

White went on loan to Newport County and Peterborough before the 22-year-old excelled during his loan stint at Leeds United last term.

Leeds finished 10 points ahead of West Brom in the Championship standings last season to secure their return to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2004.

The Yorkshire side finished with the best defensive record in the English second tier last season thanks in part to White’s performances in Bielsa’s defence.