Divock Origi (Photo: Divock Origi / Instagram)

Leeds United are considering a swoop to sign Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi ahead of the new Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Leeds United have set their sights on Origi as a potential summer recruit ahead of their first season in the English top flight since 2003-04.

The same article states that the Yorkshire club have earmarked Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as their preferred option to improve their attack but Leeds will consider a move to Origi if the Scottish club refuse to sell their prized asset.

According to the same story, the Belgium international would be open to potential summer move after having been used as a back-up striker over the past few seasons.

The report goes on to add that Origi would be interested in the prospect of regular first-team football but the 25-year-old wants to remain in the Premier League.

The Mirror goes on to add that Leeds are also looking to sign English teenager Rhian Brewster from Liverpool FC to add further options to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Origi scored four goals and made one assist in seven starts and 21 substitute appearances in the Premier League last season as the Reds won the top-flight crown.

The Belgian centre-forward netted twice in the League Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Origi has scored 34 goals in 140 games in all competitions since his £10m move to Liverpool FC from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2014.

The former Wolfsburg striker has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Community Shield since his move to the Anfield outfit.

Leeds finished 10 points ahead of West Brom in the Championship standings last season to get their hands on the second-tier trophy.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, won the Premier League title after finishing 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

