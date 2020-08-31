Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Emiliano Martinez’s situation at Arsenal, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that the Whites are interested in an audacious swoop to sign the former Argentina Under-20 international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a back admirer of the 27-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper following his eye-catching run in the Gunners team over the past few months.

According to the same story, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for their second-choice goalkeeper despite Martinez’s imperious performances in the absence of Bernd Leno.

The report goes on to add that Leeds want to add more depth to their squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

The Mail claim that Martinez would bring proven Premier League experience to their squad in spite of Leeds having signed Ilian Meslier to fill in between the sticks.

The report goes on to suggest that Arsenal will consider selling Martinez if the Gunners receive an offer in the region of £20m for their number two this summer.

Leeds can expect to face competition from La Liga duo Valencia and Real Betis for the Argentinian shot stopper if the promoted side decide to submit an offer for the Gunners star, according to the same report.

Martinez has helped Arsenal to win the Community Shield and the FA Cup during his recent run in the Gunners team.

Arsenal beat Liverpool FC in the Community Shield on Saturday after beating the Premier League champions on penalties.

