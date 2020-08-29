Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Lazio defender Luiz Felipe in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Leeds United are interested in a potential swoop to sign the highly-rated defender.

The same article states that talks between the Serie A outfit and the Yorkshire side are “accelerating in the last few hours” as Marcelo Bielsa looks to get a deal over the line.

According to the same story, Leeds are expected to make an offer in the region of £27m (€30m) to sign Felipe but Lazio are holding out for a transfer fee around £35m.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Lazio are reluctant to sell Felipe this summer given that the defender played a key role in their surprise title challenge last term.

The Brazilian scored one goal and made one assist in 25 appearances in the Italian top flight last season to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

Felipe has spent the past three seasons at Lazio following his move to the Italian capital from Brazilian club Ituano FC in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Leeds United are looking to improve their squad to bolster their chances of cementing their top-flight status in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

The Yorkshire side finished 10 points ahead of West Brom in the Championship title race last term to secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds will start the Premier League campaign with a clash against Liverpool FC on Saturday 12 September.