Leeds United are planning a bid to sign left-back Milad Mohammadi from KAA Gent this summer, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Whites are looking at the 26-year-old Iran international as a potential signing this summer as Marcelo Bielsa prepares his side for their return to the Premier League next season.

Mohammadi has been in fine form for Belgian side KAA Gent in the last few months and he was named in the Juniper League’s team of the season following his impressive performances.

The same story claims that Leeds United are keen on a deal to sign the defender this summer and that he would cost around £6.3m (€7m) this summer.

The left-back joined KAA Gent on a free transfer last summer and made a total of 24 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian side, including in the Europa League knockout stages against AS Roma.

Mohammadi helped Gent to finish the 2019-20 Pro League campaign as runners-up to Club Brugge, although the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leeds United are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new recruits this summer as Bielsa looks to strengthen his team ahead of their return to action in the Premier League next season.

