Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Leeds United are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Freiburg defender Robin Koch, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds are looking to sign the highly-rated German defender ahead of the Elland Road outfit’s return to the Premier League.

The same article states that the Whites have switched their attention to Koch after being left frustrated in the race to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to the same story, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to make an offer in the region of £20m for Germany international in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Bielsa has been left impressed by Koch’s ball-playing ability following his good performances for the Bundesliga side last term.

The Sun go on to report that Freiburg are ready to cash in on the German centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window to ensure they get maximum value for the defender.

The report goes on to add that Leeds can expect to face competition from Tottenham, Newcastle United, Serie A side Lazio and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Koch has scored one goal in 32 games in the Bundesliga last season to help Freiburg finish in eighth spot in the table.

The 24-year-old moved to Freiburg in a £3.5m deal from Kaiserslautern in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Koch has scored four times in 81 games in all competition over the past three seasons at Freiburg.

The Freiburg defender made his Germany debut against Argentina in 2019 before going on to make a further appearance.

Leeds United won the Championship last season after the Whites finished 10 points ahead of West Brom.

The Elland Road outfit will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to defending champions Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip